McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Hits New 12-Month High at $283.32

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $283.32 and last traded at $283.22, with a volume of 8105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $281.82.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCK. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.84 and a 200 day moving average of $230.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in McKesson by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

