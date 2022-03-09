Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Sets New 1-Year High at $228.33

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $228.33 and last traded at $228.33, with a volume of 5704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.04.

Several research firms recently commented on HII. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.17.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.91%.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $208,036.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $102,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HII. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,652,000 after acquiring an additional 205,244 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 553,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,314,000 after acquiring an additional 160,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,571,000 after acquiring an additional 151,044 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6,487.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 152,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 150,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $636,801,000 after acquiring an additional 144,216 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

