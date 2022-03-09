CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.33

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.33 and last traded at $38.33, with a volume of 11566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.92.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.78. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 2.35.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.31. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $480.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 67.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2,451.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

