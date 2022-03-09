CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.33

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.33 and last traded at $38.33, with a volume of 11566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.92.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.78. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 2.35.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 67.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2,451.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CONSOL Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CEIX)
CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.
