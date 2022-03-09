Short Interest in McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Expands By 25.0%

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

OTCMKTS:MCRAA opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.83. McRae Industries has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $36.49.

Get McRae Industries alerts:

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.59 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%.

About McRae Industries (Get Rating)

McRae Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of military combat boots and children’s shoes. It operates through the following segments: Work Boot, and Western/Lifestyle Boot. The Work Boot segment relates to the distribution of work boot products through the Dan Post, Laredo, John Deere, and McRae brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McRae Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McRae Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.