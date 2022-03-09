Furucombo Price Hits $0.13 (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Furucombo has a market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $243,828.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Furucombo has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00042302 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,734.69 or 0.06490195 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,970.78 or 0.99608698 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00041506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00044482 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,508,996 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “COMBOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.