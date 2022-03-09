Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Farmers National Banc has a payout ratio of 33.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Farmers National Banc to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on FMNB. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.72 per share, for a total transaction of $265,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 15,088 shares of company stock valued at $267,396 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,243,000 after purchasing an additional 285,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,511,000 after buying an additional 39,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,254,000 after buying an additional 52,659 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

