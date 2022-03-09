Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 28.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Ontrak updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

OTRK opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. Ontrak has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $48.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Ontrak from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ontrak presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

