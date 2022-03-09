NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NuVasive has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.67.

NuVasive stock opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.13. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $302.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical device company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,149,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after buying an additional 698,360 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth about $1,574,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth about $1,423,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

