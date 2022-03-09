Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $69.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.95 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Avant Diagnostics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AVDX opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. Avant Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17.

Get Avant Diagnostics alerts:

AVDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avant Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.27.

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avant Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.