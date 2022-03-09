Pizza (PIZZA) Price Reaches $0.0107 on Top Exchanges

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Pizza has a market cap of $330,048.74 and approximately $2.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pizza has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. One Pizza coin can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007024 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00097140 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005194 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.07 or 0.00273085 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

