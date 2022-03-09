Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Imdex’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
Imdex Company Profile (Get Rating)
