GoByte Price Down 21.3% This Week (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. GoByte has a total market cap of $111,349.65 and approximately $41.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000228 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

