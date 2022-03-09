Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Horace Mann Educators has raised its dividend payment by 2.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Horace Mann Educators has a payout ratio of 31.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

NYSE HMN opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.54. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $44.61.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $61,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 364,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,107,000 after buying an additional 139,156 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 78,240 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 286.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 92,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 68,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,520,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,848,000 after purchasing an additional 48,589 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 18.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 31,818 shares during the period. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

