KeyCorp Increases Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $26.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 2.26. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $156,572,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,855,000 after acquiring an additional 194,729 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.