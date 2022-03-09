Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON PRU opened at GBX 1,081 ($14.16) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £29.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,225.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,355.10. Prudential has a twelve month low of GBX 991.40 ($12.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43.

Get Prudential alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,879 ($24.62) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($21.49) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($23.91) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,655 ($21.69) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,550 ($20.31) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,748.45 ($22.91).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.