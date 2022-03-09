Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 1.10 (LON:ALFA)

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Alfa Financial Software stock opened at GBX 161.50 ($2.12) on Wednesday. Alfa Financial Software has a 12-month low of GBX 112.50 ($1.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 221 ($2.90). The company has a market capitalization of £483.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 175.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 176.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALFA. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) target price on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) target price on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.82) target price on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

