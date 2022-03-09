Scout Investments Inc. Has $13.63 Million Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $13,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Balchem by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $131.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.00 and a 200-day moving average of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $119.37 and a twelve month high of $174.29.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Balchem had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

Several research firms recently commented on BCPC. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Balchem from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.50.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

