Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 819 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 31.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 86,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,873,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 180.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 582,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,135,000 after buying an additional 374,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 14.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $442,683.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,469 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

Shares of STE stock opened at $225.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.25 and a 200-day moving average of $226.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $174.35 and a 12-month high of $248.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.89 and a beta of 0.65.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.52%.

STERIS Company Profile (Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.