Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 8,050 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,215,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,007 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 30.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $204,053,000 after purchasing an additional 456,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 991.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 310,965 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after buying an additional 282,474 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,867,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 335,843 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $35,204,000 after buying an additional 149,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $107.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.29 and a 52 week high of $120.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.58. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,469 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.