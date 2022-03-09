Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $222.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.66 and its 200 day moving average is $250.60. The stock has a market cap of $165.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $208.24 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

