Cohen Klingenstein LLC Lowers Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC trimmed its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 38.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,620,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,195,000 after buying an additional 449,174 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 17.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,236,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,055,000 after buying an additional 333,316 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 140.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,496,000 after buying an additional 278,744 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 39.6% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 878,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after buying an additional 249,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 12.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,123,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,973,000 after buying an additional 120,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

INGR opened at $85.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.30. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 152.94%.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

