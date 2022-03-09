Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $7.51 Million Stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $7,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the second quarter valued at $1,005,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in HEICO by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in HEICO by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 46,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in HEICO by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $141.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.05, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.13. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $118.52 and a 12 month high of $153.20.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.52 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 16.54%. HEICO’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.76%.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,279,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

HEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.29.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

