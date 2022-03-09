Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 204,415 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 161.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 331,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,415 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $9,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 5.3% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 111.1% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 13.8% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.12. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

