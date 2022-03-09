Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 14,856 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,856 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 750,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after purchasing an additional 52,422 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,387,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,762,000 after purchasing an additional 581,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 13,940 shares during the period.

PULS stock opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.22 and a 1-year high of $49.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.54.

