Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 780 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $10,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total value of $2,579,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total value of $1,272,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 173,777 shares of company stock valued at $13,869,119 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $64.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.92 and its 200 day moving average is $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of -119.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

