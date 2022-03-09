51,646 Shares in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 51,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VPR Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,176,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Man Group plc raised its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,956,000 after buying an additional 82,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $15,160,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF stock opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $33.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

