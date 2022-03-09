$1.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Fiserv posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $94.20 on Friday. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.88. The company has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,031 shares of company stock worth $7,804,524. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% in the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fiserv by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

