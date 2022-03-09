Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 239.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61. The company has a market cap of $800.58 million, a P/E ratio of -176.50, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $26.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently -1,250.00%.

In other news, CFO Gary Gerson bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,415.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $144,695. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

