Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Marriott International by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after buying an additional 141,433 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 27.6% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

Marriott International stock opened at $152.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.23 and a 12-month high of $184.99. The stock has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $437,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,659 shares of company stock worth $2,987,622 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

