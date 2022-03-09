Ferguson’s (FERG) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Ferguson (LON:FERG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FERG. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from £115 ($150.68) to £130 ($170.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a £147 ($192.61) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £128 ($167.71) to £125 ($163.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from £145 ($189.99) to £190 ($248.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £129.65 ($169.88).

LON FERG opened at £108.95 ($142.75) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. Ferguson has a 1 year low of GBX 8,430 ($110.46) and a 1 year high of £136.40 ($178.72). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of £117.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of £113.68. The company has a market cap of £23.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.91.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

