Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 315 ($4.13) to GBX 343 ($4.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 406 ($5.32) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 338.25 ($4.43).

Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 257.50 ($3.37) on Wednesday. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 225.49 ($2.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 309.90 ($4.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 285.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 283.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79.

In related news, insider Ric Lewis purchased 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £3,169.38 ($4,152.75). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £2,282.28 ($2,990.41). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,671 shares of company stock valued at $773,976.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

