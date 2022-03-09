LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.600-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50 billion-$2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion.LHC Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.100 EPS.

Shares of LHCG opened at $133.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LHC Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.40.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $718,452,000 after acquiring an additional 214,388 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,425,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in LHC Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,782,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in LHC Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,196 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,966,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

