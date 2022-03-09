Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.500-$5.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCII. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.07. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.53). Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

