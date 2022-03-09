TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives $38.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

TMDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $79.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.43 million, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.62. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.42.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 53.10% and a negative net margin of 146.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in TransMedics Group by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in TransMedics Group by 205.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in TransMedics Group by 30.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

