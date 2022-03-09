Brokerages Set Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target at $36.63

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.63.

ALKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ ALKT opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40. Alkami Technology has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -5.73.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Alkami Technology by 67.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,090,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,919,000 after acquiring an additional 438,037 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,210,000 after buying an additional 361,300 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,675,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at about $4,097,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

