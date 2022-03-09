Sarcophagus Trading Down 18.8% This Week (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Sarcophagus coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sarcophagus has a total market capitalization of $7.18 million and $16,354.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00042395 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,722.11 or 0.06506715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,966.72 or 1.00314043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00041426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00044436 BTC.

Sarcophagus Coin Profile

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Sarcophagus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sarcophagus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sarcophagus using one of the exchanges listed above.

