Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) Insider Sells £11,856 in Stock

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Rating) insider Alan Bannatyne sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.47), for a total value of £11,856 ($15,534.59).

Shares of RWA opened at GBX 597 ($7.82) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £457.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Robert Walters plc has a one year low of GBX 499 ($6.54) and a one year high of GBX 892 ($11.69). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 733.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 747.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $5.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Robert Walters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.66%.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.78) price objective on shares of Robert Walters in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

