Brokerages Expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.40. Oxford Industries reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 946.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year earnings of $7.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $7.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $8.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.69 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OXM shares. StockNews.com cut Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup cut Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $118.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $194,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 540.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $84.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.07. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $114.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

