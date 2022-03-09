Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.95 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.77 and the highest is $3.38. Prudential Financial reported earnings per share of $4.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full-year earnings of $12.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $12.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.05 to $13.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.87.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $2,225,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,876 shares of company stock worth $26,252,840 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $945,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 147,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $714,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PRU opened at $103.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.06 and its 200 day moving average is $109.31. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $87.84 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 24.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

