Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Short Interest Update

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the January 31st total of 111,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 184.6 days.

Reliance Worldwide stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17. Reliance Worldwide has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $4.82.

Reliance Worldwide Company Profile

Reliance Worldwide Corp. Ltd. engages in water technology business. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded water flow and control products and solutions for the plumbing industry. Its products include fittings and pipes, control valves, thermostatic products, water meters, underfloor and radiant heating control components, plastic extrusion products, and fire protection system products.

