Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASGI. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 500,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after acquiring an additional 190,559 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 111,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 27,062 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 18,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ASGI opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%.

About Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

