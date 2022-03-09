Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (OTCMKTS:LNDZF) Short Interest Update

Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (OTCMKTS:LNDZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Shares of LNDZF opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60. Salona Global Medical Device has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.30.
Salona Global Medical Device Company Profile (Get Rating)
