Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (OTCMKTS:LNDZF) Short Interest Update

Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (OTCMKTS:LNDZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of LNDZF opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60. Salona Global Medical Device has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.30.

Salona Global Medical Device Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salona Global Medical Device Corp. engages in the provision of financial and consultancy services to mental health and addiction industry. It operates through the Medical Billing, and Financial Services segments. The Medical Billing segment focuses on its customers in United States. The Financial Services segment offers asset based financial services to healthcare providers in the United States.

