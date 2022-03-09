Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Announces Earnings Results

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Eagle Pharmaceuticals updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $3.800-$4.100 EPS.

EGRX opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $634.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.80 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $58.25.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,926 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,738 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,017 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on EGRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.