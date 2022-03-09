Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the January 31st total of 10,410,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
In other news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 6,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $177,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,513 shares of company stock worth $6,078,019 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $575,364,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $380,955,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898,701 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12,863.4% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,570,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth about $116,292,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.
Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (Get Rating)
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
