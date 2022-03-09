Canandaigua National Corp Sells 255 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Canandaigua National Corp cut its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,184 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,851,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 931.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 82,416 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 74,427 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 6,158 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SIMO shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $70.13 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $56.60 and a 52 week high of $96.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.16.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

