Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Pinterest by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Pinterest by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.84.

NYSE PINS opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.08. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $88.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 61,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $2,197,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $146,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,877 shares of company stock valued at $12,557,858 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.