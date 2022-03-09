Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Downgraded by TheStreet

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $40.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apollo Medical has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $133.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average is $73.48.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMEH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 72.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,670 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,575,000 after acquiring an additional 398,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,403,000 after acquiring an additional 386,270 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,909,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,511,000 after acquiring an additional 169,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.
Apollo Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.
