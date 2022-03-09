Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Downgraded by TheStreet

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $40.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apollo Medical has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $133.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average is $73.48.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMEH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 72.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,670 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,575,000 after acquiring an additional 398,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,403,000 after acquiring an additional 386,270 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,909,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,511,000 after acquiring an additional 169,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

