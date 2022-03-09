AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives $143.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATR opened at $110.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.30.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

