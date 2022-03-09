PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years.
Shares of PML stock opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.73.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.
