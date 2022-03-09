PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years.

Shares of PML stock opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $1,152,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 29,476 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

Read More

Dividend History for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.