PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years.

Shares of PML stock opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $1,152,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 29,476 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

