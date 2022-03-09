Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend by 6.3% over the last three years.
Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $14.55.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
