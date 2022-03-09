Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend by 6.3% over the last three years.

Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 14.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

